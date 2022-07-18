Overview

Dr. Yair Lotan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Lotan works at UT Southwestern - Urology Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Circumcision and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.