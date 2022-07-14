Dr. Yair Kissin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kissin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yair Kissin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Orthopedic Surgery360 Essex St Ste 303, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8867
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
What can I say. Professional, communicative, and the ultimate bedside manners. From his staff led by Dawn to his entire team there is a level of professionalism rarely seen today. As I wind down my first knee replacement surgery I can honestly say I am looking forward to my second replacement surgery. This is also amplified by the phenomenon team at Hacksensack Medical Center. From admissions to release I do not have one complain. Thank you all for what you do!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- New York University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
