Dr. Yair Keilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yair Keilson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Keilson works at
Locations
NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Brooklyn902 Quentin Rd Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (917) 736-9740Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took his time and was very clear, understanding, and considerate.
About Dr. Yair Keilson, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1861601197
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Keilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keilson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Keilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.