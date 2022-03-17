See All Neurosurgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Yair Gozal, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yair Gozal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah

Dr. Gozal works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayfield Clinic Inc.
    3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-1100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Mayfield - Green Township
    6130 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-1100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pituitary Tumor
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Pituitary Tumor
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage

Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 17, 2022
    Our experience with Dr. Gozal is simply amazing. My sister was diagnosed with a meningioma - brain tumor. Our family doctor recommended Mayfield Brain and Spine. At the time of scheduling the appointment, with the diagnosis my sister had, Dr. Gozal was the assigned Doctor. He is extremely caring, very clear with all information related and super encouraging. He explained everything and assured us of the high probability of success. This helped take away the nervousness from my sister and willingness to proceed with surgery. After six hours of surgery, Dr. Gozal was very reassuring - in two days my sister was discharged. We praise God for guiding us to Dr. Gozal and for a successful deliverance from this abnormal growth. Dr. Gozal is a hero to our family. May God bless him and keep him. Do not think twice about trusting his professional and medical skills.
    Maria A. — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Yair Gozal, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1356630818
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Case Western Reserve University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yair Gozal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gozal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gozal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gozal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gozal works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Gozal’s profile.

    Dr. Gozal has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gozal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gozal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gozal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gozal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gozal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

