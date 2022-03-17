Dr. Yair Gozal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gozal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yair Gozal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yair Gozal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah
Dr. Gozal works at
Locations
1
Mayfield Clinic Inc.3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Mayfield - Green Township6130 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our experience with Dr. Gozal is simply amazing. My sister was diagnosed with a meningioma - brain tumor. Our family doctor recommended Mayfield Brain and Spine. At the time of scheduling the appointment, with the diagnosis my sister had, Dr. Gozal was the assigned Doctor. He is extremely caring, very clear with all information related and super encouraging. He explained everything and assured us of the high probability of success. This helped take away the nervousness from my sister and willingness to proceed with surgery. After six hours of surgery, Dr. Gozal was very reassuring - in two days my sister was discharged. We praise God for guiding us to Dr. Gozal and for a successful deliverance from this abnormal growth. Dr. Gozal is a hero to our family. May God bless him and keep him. Do not think twice about trusting his professional and medical skills.
About Dr. Yair Gozal, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1356630818
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Gozal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gozal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gozal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gozal works at
Dr. Gozal has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gozal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gozal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gozal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gozal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gozal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.