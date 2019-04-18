Dr. Moadel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yahya Moadel, MD
Overview
Dr. Yahya Moadel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Moadel works at
Locations
Moadel Yahya MD165 N Village Ave Ste 139, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-4765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
The Best. Understanding and supportive.
About Dr. Yahya Moadel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1023183126
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moadel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moadel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moadel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moadel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moadel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moadel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.