Dr. Yahima Balboa, PA-C
Super Profile

Dr. Yahima Balboa, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yahima Balboa, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Miami Dade College.

Dr. Balboa works at Loman & Muina MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loman & Muina, M.D.
    9195 SW 72nd St Ste 210, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 271-9065

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Chronic Diseases
Counseling Services
Anxiety
Chronic Diseases
Counseling Services

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Dr. Balboa is amazing I seen her for the first time today and she was defiantly on top of everything she doesn't just see you as a number but a human being. she goes over everything with you and explains everything so you as a patient understands your health concerns and conditions I highly recommend Dr. Balboa
    Ann Guarnieri — Oct 07, 2022
    Dr. Yahima Balboa, PA-C
    About Dr. Yahima Balboa, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972029809
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Miami Dade College
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami-Dade College, Physician Assistant Studies
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yahima Balboa, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balboa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balboa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balboa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Balboa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balboa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balboa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balboa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

