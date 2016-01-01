Overview

Dr. Yahaira Espada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Espada works at National Breathing Centers LLC in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.