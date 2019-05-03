Overview

Dr. Yahaida Rimola-Dejesus, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Rimola-Dejesus works at Community Medical Professional in North Andover, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.