Dr. Yael Zack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yael Zack, MD is a Hematology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
They are accepting new patients
Locations
- 1 2 Longview Ave Ste 200, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 849-7622
-
2
WPHospital Physician Asso. Oncology-Hematology244 Westchester Ave Ste 411, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 684-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yael Zack, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1114245735
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Montefiore Med Ctr
