Dr. Yael Shiloh-Malawsky, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yael Shiloh-Malawsky, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and University of North Carolina Hospital.

Dr. Shiloh-Malawsky works at UNC Hospitals Child Neurology Clinic in Chapel Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UNC Hospitals Child Neurology Clinic
    170 Manning Dr Cb 7025, Chapel Hill, NC 27599 (919) 874-1147

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Home Sleep Study
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Treatment frequency



Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Yael Shiloh-Malawsky, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1245431600
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina Healthcare - Pediatrics, Chapel Hill, NC Specialty: Child Neurology
    • TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    • University of North Carolina Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yael Shiloh-Malawsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiloh-Malawsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shiloh-Malawsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shiloh-Malawsky works at UNC Hospitals Child Neurology Clinic in Chapel Hill, NC. View the full address on Dr. Shiloh-Malawsky’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiloh-Malawsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiloh-Malawsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiloh-Malawsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiloh-Malawsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

