Dr. Yael Shiloh-Malawsky, MD
Dr. Yael Shiloh-Malawsky, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and University of North Carolina Hospital.
UNC Hospitals Child Neurology Clinic170 Manning Dr Cb 7025, Chapel Hill, NC 27599 Directions (919) 874-1147
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Yael Shiloh-Malawsky, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1245431600
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Healthcare - Pediatrics, Chapel Hill, NC Specialty: Child Neurology
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- University of North Carolina Hospital
