Dr. Yael Rappeport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yael Rappeport, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Kobenhavns Universitet and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Dr. Rappeport works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Neurology & Surgery Specialties1978 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
- Humana

Ratings & Reviews
In the course of my 8+ decades, I have been to many physicians. I was referred to Dr. Rapperport by a senior staff physician at the NYPresbyterian-HVHC who is also a friend. When I requested his advice, her name was immediately offered. After my second visit, today, I feel very confident that I am receiving excellent and compassionate care. Dr. Rapperport offers the very best in neurological care. She is an asset to the medical community and this area.
About Dr. Yael Rappeport, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Danish
- 1467662452
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Beth Israel Medical Center|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Kobenhavns Universitet
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rappeport has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rappeport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rappeport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Rappeport has seen patients for Post-Concussion Syndrome and Concussion.
Dr. Rappeport speaks Danish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappeport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappeport.
