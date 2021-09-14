Overview

Dr. Yael Rappeport, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Kobenhavns Universitet and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Rappeport works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Neurology & Surgery Specialties in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Concussion Syndrome and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.