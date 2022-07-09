See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Overview

Dr. Yael Halaas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.

Dr. Halaas works at 120 East 56th Street Suite 800 Medical Office Based Surgery P.c. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    120 East 56th Street Suite 800 Medical Office Based Surgery P.c.
    120 E 56th St Ste 800, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 688-5955

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Bags Under Eyes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 100 ratings
Patient Ratings (100)
5 Star
(88)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Yael Halaas, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1407855885
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
Medical Education
  • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Yael Halaas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halaas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Halaas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Halaas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Halaas works at 120 East 56th Street Suite 800 Medical Office Based Surgery P.c. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Halaas’s profile.

100 patients have reviewed Dr. Halaas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halaas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halaas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halaas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

