Dr. Antebi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yael Antebi, MD
Overview
Dr. Yael Antebi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Antebi works at
Locations
South Orange Womens Care LLC81 Northfield Ave Ste 201, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-9088
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Needed a dr for emergency and she was sooo amazing and helpful!
About Dr. Yael Antebi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1467680207
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- New York University - School of Medicine
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology
- University of Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antebi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antebi has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antebi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Antebi speaks Hebrew.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Antebi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antebi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.