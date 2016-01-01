Dr. Yadyra Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yadyra Rivera, MD
Overview
Dr. Yadyra Rivera, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 227-6008Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Clenton Coleman MD PC211 60th St, West New York, NJ 07093 Directions (201) 379-5658Monday9:00am - 1:00pmTuesday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSunday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yadyra Rivera, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1346272002
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Polish and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.