Dr. Yadranko Ducic, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Yadranko Ducic, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Doctorate in Medicine University of Ottawa, Ottawa (Ontario), Canada September 1987-April 1991 and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Ducic works at Texas Health Care in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Colleyville, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Care P.l.l.c.
    923 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 503-2442
  2. 2
    Center for Aesthetic Surgery
    75 Main St Ste 150, Colleyville, TX 76034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 503-2442
  3. 3
    Texas Health Care Professional Limited Liability Company
    4300 N Central Expy Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
VelaShape™ Cellulite Treatment Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Mar 20, 2021
    Dr. Ducic is the consummate professional. His bedside manner is great. His surgical skills are vast and his office is very professional and clean. I will refer him many patients future
    Farley W Brown, DC, APRN, FNP–C, family medicine i — Mar 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yadranko Ducic, MD
    About Dr. Yadranko Ducic, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1417972225
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellowship, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Accredited by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ABFPRS) University of Minnesota, Minneapolis-St.Paul (Minnesota), USA June 1996-July 1997 Training included extensive
    • Residency, Otolaryngology-Head and Surgery Accredited by the American Board of Medical Specialties University of Ottawa, Ottawa (Ontario), Canada July 1992- June 1996
    • Internship, Mount Sinai Hospital Rotating internship University of Toronto, Toronto (Ontario), Canada June 1991-June 1992
    • Doctorate in Medicine University of Ottawa, Ottawa (Ontario), Canada September 1987-April 1991
    • Undergraduate, Faculty of Science, Major in Biology University of Ottawa, Ottawa (Ontario), Canada September 1984- April 1987
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
