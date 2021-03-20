Dr. Yadranko Ducic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ducic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yadranko Ducic, MD
Overview
Dr. Yadranko Ducic, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Doctorate in Medicine University of Ottawa, Ottawa (Ontario), Canada September 1987-April 1991 and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Ducic works at
Locations
Texas Health Care P.l.l.c.923 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 503-2442
Center for Aesthetic Surgery75 Main St Ste 150, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 503-2442
Texas Health Care Professional Limited Liability Company4300 N Central Expy Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 823-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ducic is the consummate professional. His bedside manner is great. His surgical skills are vast and his office is very professional and clean. I will refer him many patients future
About Dr. Yadranko Ducic, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Accredited by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ABFPRS) University of Minnesota, Minneapolis-St.Paul (Minnesota), USA June 1996-July 1997 Training included extensive
- Residency, Otolaryngology-Head and Surgery Accredited by the American Board of Medical Specialties University of Ottawa, Ottawa (Ontario), Canada July 1992- June 1996
- Internship, Mount Sinai Hospital Rotating internship University of Toronto, Toronto (Ontario), Canada June 1991-June 1992
- Doctorate in Medicine University of Ottawa, Ottawa (Ontario), Canada September 1987-April 1991
- Undergraduate, Faculty of Science, Major in Biology University of Ottawa, Ottawa (Ontario), Canada September 1984- April 1987
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ducic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ducic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ducic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ducic speaks French and Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Ducic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ducic.
