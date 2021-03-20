Overview

Dr. Yadranko Ducic, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Doctorate in Medicine University of Ottawa, Ottawa (Ontario), Canada September 1987-April 1991 and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Ducic works at Texas Health Care in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Colleyville, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.