Dr. Yadollah Harati, MD
Overview
Dr. Yadollah Harati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Harati works at
Locations
Baylor Medicine7200 Cambridge St Ste 9A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2273
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 657-8540
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harati was very helpful in my case. He was extremely knowledgeable and caring and compassionate. Unfortunately I did not see him first prior to getting a surgery on my foot that turned out to be a nightmare and a gimmick by a podiatrist! He would have advised me not to have the surgery at all and would have saved my foot. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing the best neurologist there is. He trained the neurologist that I currently see who speaks very highly of him. He is the best!
About Dr. Yadollah Harati, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1205916566
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Harati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harati has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Harati. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.