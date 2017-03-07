Overview

Dr. Yadollah Harati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Harati works at Baylor Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.