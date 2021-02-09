Dr. Velazquez-Rodriguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yadira Velazquez-Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yadira Velazquez-Rodriguez, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Velazquez-Rodriguez works at
Locations
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 623-3017
Health Care Center At Christiana200 Hygeia Dr, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 731-3017
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Velazquez for several years now. She is truly amazing. Extremely educated, very professional, found what was wrong after a few years of suffering and was able to treat my issue.
About Dr. Yadira Velazquez-Rodriguez, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1720326242
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
