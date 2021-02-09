See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Yadira Velazquez-Rodriguez, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
5 (6)
Dr. Yadira Velazquez-Rodriguez, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Velazquez-Rodriguez works at Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Dystonia and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Christiana Care Health Services Inc
    501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 (302) 623-3017
    Health Care Center At Christiana
    200 Hygeia Dr, Newark, DE 19713 (302) 731-3017

Hospital Affiliations
  Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myasthenia Gravis
Dystonia
Tremor
Myasthenia Gravis
Dystonia
Tremor

Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Based on 6 ratings
    Feb 09, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Velazquez for several years now. She is truly amazing. Extremely educated, very professional, found what was wrong after a few years of suffering and was able to treat my issue.
    About Dr. Yadira Velazquez-Rodriguez, MD

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    English
    1720326242
    Education & Certifications

    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Dr. Velazquez-Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Velazquez-Rodriguez has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Dystonia and Tremor, and more.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Velazquez-Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

