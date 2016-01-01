Overview

Dr. Yacov Stollman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Stollman works at Pro Healthcare in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.