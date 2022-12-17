Dr. Yaakov Liss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaakov Liss, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yaakov Liss, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brewster, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center.
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC185 Route 312, Brewster, NY 10509 Directions (845) 278-7000
Liberty Dialysis Fishkill60 Merritt Blvd Ste 103, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 440-1280
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Rockland County Dialysis203 W Route 59, Nanuet, NY 10954 Directions (845) 501-7590
Dialysis Clinic Inc.2649 Strang Blvd Ste 100, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions (914) 962-4005
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
After suddenly developing edema and gaining 15 pounds of water weight in several weeks my cardiologist put me on 5 different diuretics and my kidneys were becoming impaired. I saw Dr. Liss who listened to me and read my chart and my timeline of symptoms. He then went over the results of my recent tests, answered my questions, and listened to my thoughts about the possible cause with patience and without condescension, and came up with a plan of treatment. I am very grateful for his help and his expertise and I highly recommend him.
- Nephrology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1093014458
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Liss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liss has seen patients for Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liss.
