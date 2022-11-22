Dr. Yaakov Abdelhak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelhak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaakov Abdelhak, MD
Overview
Dr. Yaakov Abdelhak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Dr. Abdelhak works at
Locations
Maternal Resources - Hackensack Office358 Beech St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-8600
Maternal Resources138 Allaire Rd, Wall Township, NJ 07727 Directions (732) 894-9030
Integrative Obgyn Medical LLC21 MCWILLIAMS PL, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 691-8644
- 4 1401 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 252-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend this practice if you are looking for a higher level of care. Recently had my 4th delivery with Dr. Abdelhak - he is extremely experienced, knowledgeable, and skilled. I have had other deliveries with different Drs before coming to Dr. Abdelhak's practice and can confidently say the experience is unparalleled. All the other doctors in his practice, Dr. Ratzersdorfer, Dr. Joel, and Dr. Resnicoff, are likewise exceptional, compassionate and professional.
About Dr. Yaakov Abdelhak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdelhak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdelhak accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdelhak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelhak works at
Dr. Abdelhak has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdelhak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelhak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelhak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelhak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelhak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.