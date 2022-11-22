Overview

Dr. Yaakov Abdelhak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.



Dr. Abdelhak works at Maternal Resources in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Wall Township, NJ, Jersey City, NJ and Hoboken, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.