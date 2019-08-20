Dr. Y Joseph Woo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Y Joseph Woo, MD
Overview
Dr. Y Joseph Woo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Stanford, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Locations
Stanford Hospital Cardthrc Sgy300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 724-0831
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husbands experience with Dr. Woo was great. He replaced his mitral valve due to a bacterial infection. His staff has been wonderful since the surgery.
About Dr. Y Joseph Woo, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1043240120
Education & Certifications
- Fellow, Univeristy Of Pennsylvania, Cardiothoracic Surgery
- University of Pennsylvania - Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Intern, Univeristy of Pennsylvania - Surgery
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- MIT
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Woo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woo has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
