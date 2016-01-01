See All Pediatricians in Cypress, TX
Dr. Y (Danny) Le, DO

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Y (Danny) Le, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Le works at Steeplechase Pediatric Center, PA in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Steeplechase Pediatric Center, PA
    21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 470, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 469-2838
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Y (Danny) Le, DO
    About Dr. Y (Danny) Le, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790912343
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Y (Danny) Le, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le works at Steeplechase Pediatric Center, PA in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Le’s profile.

    Dr. Le has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

