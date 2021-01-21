Dr. Xylina Gregg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xylina Gregg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xylina Gregg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Gregg works at
Locations
Utah Cancer Specialists3838 S 700 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (435) 264-5526Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gregg is really smart. She treats me for breast cancer, and during the treatment, everything went better than I thought. She found the right medicine and the right dose for me, and now I cannot feel the tumor and I am feeling great, waiting to have surgery. She is also nice and caring, but realistic too.
About Dr. Xylina Gregg, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1972554459
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gregg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregg accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gregg has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.