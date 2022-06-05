Overview

Dr. Xunzhang Wang, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.