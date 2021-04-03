Overview

Dr. Xuming Dai, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Second Military Medical University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Dai works at Peter Chen D D S MS in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.