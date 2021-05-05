Dr. Dong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mei Dong, MD
Overview
Dr. Mei Dong, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Locations
Saint Raphael Mr Center330 Orchard St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 680-7050
North Haven Medical Center - Radiology6 Devine St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 287-6200
Looking Glass Optical Shop150 Sargent Dr, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 503-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s been helpful.
About Dr. Mei Dong, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.