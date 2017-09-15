Dr. Ye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xueming Ye, MD
Overview
Dr. Xueming Ye, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They graduated from ALLEN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY SCHOOL.
Dr. Ye works at
Locations
-
1
Sleep & Wellness Medical Associates LLC31 E Darrah Ln, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 403-6190
-
2
Genpsych PC1065 US Highway 22 Ste 3D, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 231-0511
-
3
Princeton Center for Plastic Surgery932 State Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 403-6190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ye?
I have been a patient of the doctor and I feel safe, comfortable and her professional and medical expertise is excellent. She has been my doctor for a long time
About Dr. Xueming Ye, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Chinese
- 1427088566
Education & Certifications
- ALLEN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ye works at
Dr. Ye speaks Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ye. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.