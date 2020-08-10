Overview

Dr. Xuebin Yin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER / PROGRAM OF RADIOGRAPHY.



Dr. Yin works at Li Rehabilitation Medicine in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.