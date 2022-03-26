Dr. Sue Ming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sue Ming, MD
Overview
Dr. Sue Ming, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Med Instit
Dr. Ming works at
Locations
Rutgers Health Pediatric Neurology90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ming is the best doctor I ever had. She is the most caring and takes time with her patients. Ever since I was 5 I had her as a doctor, and through the years she has been there for me, even now as I am in college. She is an excellent listener and takes into account every single detail. Dr. Ming excels at what she does and is an overall amazing doctor.
About Dr. Sue Ming, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1346314507
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Med Instit
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ming has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ming has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ming. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ming.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.