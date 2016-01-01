Dr. Xuanto Leduc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leduc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xuanto Leduc, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xuanto Leduc, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
Dr. Leduc works at
Locations
-
1
Quan H. Nguyen MD A Professional Corp.11160 Warner Ave Ste 201, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 540-0105
-
2
Vm Ped. Medical Group10900 Warner Ave Ste 122, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 540-0105
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leduc?
About Dr. Xuanto Leduc, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1710066147
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leduc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leduc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leduc works at
Dr. Leduc speaks Vietnamese.
Dr. Leduc has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leduc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leduc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leduc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.