Dr. Xuan Nguyen, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (143)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Xuan Nguyen, MD is a dermatologist in Gilbert, AZ. Dr. Nguyen completed a residency at Dermatology Residency University Medical Center, Tucson, Az. She currently practices at Dermatology Solutions and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Nguyen is board certified in Dermatology.

    Dermatology Solutions LLC
    4915 E Baseline Rd Ste 124, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 832-2213

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hidradenitis
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lichen Planus
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
Rash
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
  Aetna
  American Republic
  Anthem
  AvMed
  Banner Health
  Blue Cross Blue Shield
  CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Cigna
  Commercial Insurance Company
  First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  Golden Rule
  Humana
  Medicaid
  Tricare
  UnitedHealthCare

  Dermatology
  21 years of experience
  English, Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese
  Female
  1093827362
  Pediatric Dermatology Phoenix Children's Hospital Phoenix, Az
  Dermatology Residency University Medical Center, Tucson, Az
  Internal Medicine Residency Good Samaritan Hospital, Phoenix, Az
  Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
  Occidental College, Los Angeles, Ca
  Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
  Phoenix Children's Hospital
  Valleywise Health Medical Center

4.5
5 Star
(122)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(15)
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Nguyen speaks Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese.

143 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

