Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xuan Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xuan Nguyen, MD is a dermatologist in Gilbert, AZ. Dr. Nguyen completed a residency at Dermatology Residency University Medical Center, Tucson, Az. She currently practices at Dermatology Solutions and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Nguyen is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Solutions LLC4915 E Baseline Rd Ste 124, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 832-2213
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Xuan Nguyen, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Female
- 1093827362
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Dermatology Phoenix Children's Hospital Phoenix, Az
- Dermatology Residency University Medical Center, Tucson, Az
- Internal Medicine Residency Good Samaritan Hospital, Phoenix, Az
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Occidental College, Los Angeles, Ca
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.