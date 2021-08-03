Dr. Xochitl Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xochitl Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xochitl Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Teverbaugh/Croland/Muller ObGyn2419 W Cornerstone Ct, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 628-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garcia was wonderful. She was realistic about my options and I appreciate that. Also I think it is so great that she is a Spanish speaking provider.
About Dr. Xochitl Garcia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1881893212
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Hospital
- Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
