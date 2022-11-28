Overview

Dr. Xiwu Sun, MD is a Pulmonologist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from HUABEI MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR THE COAL INDUSTRY and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Sun works at PULMONARY HEALTH PHYSICIANS in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.