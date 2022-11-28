Dr. Xiwu Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiwu Sun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xiwu Sun, MD is a Pulmonologist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from HUABEI MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR THE COAL INDUSTRY and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
Pulmonary Health Physicians7250 JANUS PARK DR, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 475-8402
- 2 945 E Genesee St Ste 200, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 475-8401
Hospital Affiliations
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate? Professional pulmonary. Highly recommend
About Dr. Xiwu Sun, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1487696241
Education & Certifications
- HUABEI MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR THE COAL INDUSTRY
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
