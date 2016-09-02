Dr. Xiusheng Qin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiusheng Qin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HENAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Lmhs Emergency Dept Lab1001 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 228-3335
Richmond Cancer Center LLC2302 Chester Blvd, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions (765) 983-3600
Broome Oncology LLC30 Harrison St Ste 100, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 763-5844
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mary Rutan Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr Qin is an amazing Doctor! He is always up to date on new research! He changed my treatment because of a new study that had just come out while I was in treatment!!! He's really on top of the medical literature. He is so kind and compassionate too. If you have cancer, you want to be under his care. We love doctor Qin!!!!! I feel so blessed to have him as my Onchologist. He's a true healer who always has a smile on his face and has a lot of passion for what he does.
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Mandarin
- 1568428217
- SUNY Stony Brook
- Greater Baltimore MC
- HENAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Hematology
