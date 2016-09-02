See All Oncologists in Lima, OH
Dr. Xiusheng Qin, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Xiusheng Qin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HENAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Qin works at Emergency Physicians Of NW Ohio in Lima, OH with other offices in Richmond, IN and Johnson City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Lmhs Emergency Dept Lab
    1001 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH 45804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 228-3335
  2. 2
    Richmond Cancer Center LLC
    2302 Chester Blvd, Richmond, IN 47374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 983-3600
  3. 3
    Broome Oncology LLC
    30 Harrison St Ste 100, Johnson City, NY 13790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 763-5844

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lima Memorial Health System
  • Mary Rutan Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Anemia
Neutropenia
Liver Cancer
Anemia
Neutropenia
Liver Cancer

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 02, 2016
    Dr Qin is an amazing Doctor! He is always up to date on new research! He changed my treatment because of a new study that had just come out while I was in treatment!!! He's really on top of the medical literature. He is so kind and compassionate too. If you have cancer, you want to be under his care. We love doctor Qin!!!!! I feel so blessed to have him as my Onchologist. He's a true healer who always has a smile on his face and has a lot of passion for what he does.
    Kate in Endicott, NY — Sep 02, 2016
    • Medical Oncology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Japanese and Mandarin
    • 1568428217
    • SUNY Stony Brook
    • Greater Baltimore MC
    • HENAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    • Hematology
    Dr. Xiusheng Qin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qin has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Qin speaks Japanese and Mandarin.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Qin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

