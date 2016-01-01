Overview

Dr. Xishan Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zhang works at Comprehensive Neurological Services PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Headache and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.