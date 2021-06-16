Dr. Martinez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xiomara Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Xiomara Martinez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL.
Locations
Florida Womens Healthcare7300 SW 62nd Pl Fl 3, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-1133
- 2 8405 NW 53rd St Bldg E, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 665-1133
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Xiomara Martinez is a fantastic OBGYN. Best experience I have had with an OBGYN to date. She really took the time to speak with me, I did not feel rushed and was able to answer all of the questions that I had and I felt that I was heard when it came to what I wanted. Really a wonderful experience and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Xiomara Martinez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1013370808
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
