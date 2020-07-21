Overview

Dr. Xinyue Liu-Chen, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Andover, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jones Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Liu-Chen works at James Three Seventeen Medical Pllc in Andover, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Wellness Examination and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.