Dr. Xinyu Zhao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xinyu Zhao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Zhao works at
Locations
Zhao Gastroenterology & Hepatology PC4199 Main St Ste 203, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 886-2488
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent doctor and staff. personalized service.
About Dr. Xinyu Zhao, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhao has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Duodenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhao speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.