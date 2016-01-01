Dr. Xinye Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xinye Wu, MD
Dr. Xinye Wu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Advanced Physicians' Group49 Veronica Ave # 1F, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (609) 322-8829
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Lankenau Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Gout, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
