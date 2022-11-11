See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. Xinning Li, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (56)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Xinning Li, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.

Dr. Li works at BOSTON UNIVERSITY ORTHOPEDIC SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston University - Ryan Center for Sports Medicine
    915 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 358-3400
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Boston Medical Center-Orthopdcs
    725 Albany St # 4B, Boston, MA 02118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 638-5633
  3. 3
    Boston Medical Center - Orthopaedic Surgery
    720 Albany St, Boston, MA 02118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 638-5633
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Boston Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 11, 2022
    I came to see Dr Li with an unusual condition which had severely impacted my ability to walk for 18 months. I had seen several specialists who did not reach a conclusion. Dr Li is the only one who was able to diagnose this unusual condition from my MRI, then devise a surgery to resolve it. Improvements can be noticed right after surgery, and as I am progressing through PT, I can do more and more things I was not able to do before. The attention to detail, commitment and excellent care by Dr Li and his team are the reason for this. I am so fortunate to have seen him and be treated by him
    Christian van den Branden — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Xinning Li, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1902914617
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
    Residency
    • University of Massachussetts Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Massachussetts Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • Campbell University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
