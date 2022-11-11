Dr. Xinning Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xinning Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xinning Li, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.
Dr. Li works at
Locations
-
1
Boston University - Ryan Center for Sports Medicine915 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 358-3400Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
Boston Medical Center-Orthopdcs725 Albany St # 4B, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-5633
-
3
Boston Medical Center - Orthopaedic Surgery720 Albany St, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-5633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li?
I came to see Dr Li with an unusual condition which had severely impacted my ability to walk for 18 months. I had seen several specialists who did not reach a conclusion. Dr Li is the only one who was able to diagnose this unusual condition from my MRI, then devise a surgery to resolve it. Improvements can be noticed right after surgery, and as I am progressing through PT, I can do more and more things I was not able to do before. The attention to detail, commitment and excellent care by Dr Li and his team are the reason for this. I am so fortunate to have seen him and be treated by him
About Dr. Xinning Li, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1902914617
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- University of Massachussetts Medical Center
- University of Massachussetts Medical Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Campbell University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li speaks Mandarin.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.