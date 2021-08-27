See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ocala, FL
Dr. Xinmeng Zhao, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Xinmeng Zhao, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Zhao works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Downtown Ocala in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Downtown Ocala
    1623 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 732-9844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Ocala

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Dyslipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Obesity
Dyslipidemia
Hypothyroidism

Obesity
Dyslipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 27, 2021
    My experience with Dr. Zhao has always been really good. She is patient, explains everything very well & is knowledgeable. My son went with me to my most recent appointment & he, too, was impressed with her. Thank you Dr. Zhao and to your amazing staff! See you next time.
    Barbara Downs — Aug 27, 2021
    About Dr. Xinmeng Zhao, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1972919439
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
