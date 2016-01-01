Dr. Xinlai Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xinlai Sun, MD
Overview
Dr. Xinlai Sun, MD is a Clinical Pathology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Pathology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 295-5012
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Xinlai Sun, MD
- Clinical Pathology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1053335976
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Memorial Hospital|IU Health University
- North Shore University Hospital
- HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
