Overview

Dr. Xinke Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tongji Medical University and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at Mowbray P. Hagan, M.D. Inc. in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.