Dr. Xingjia Hua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xingjia Hua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Hua works at
Locations
Princeton Medical Group P.A.3 Liberty St, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 924-9300
Princeton Medical Group419 N Harrison St Ste 101, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Hua was attentive and professional. Asked questions and follow up with questions as needed. Listened to my inquiries and explained treatments needed. She also provided print follow up information sheet, making it easy for me to refer to at home.
About Dr. Xingjia Hua, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hua works at
