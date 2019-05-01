See All Oncologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Xinda Wang, MD

Oncology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Xinda Wang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute

Dr. Wang works at MultiCare Regional Cancer Center - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Covington, WA, Puyallup, WA and Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MultiCare Regional Cancer Center
    1003 S 5th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 403-1677
    MultiCare Regional Cancer Center
    17700 SE 272nd St Ste 400, Covington, WA 98042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 876-8200
    Partner Oncology
    1420 3rd St SE, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 770-1700
    Partner Oncology
    11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 985-2920
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Clare Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Anemia

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 01, 2019
    I trusted Dr. Wang for all my care in fighting aggressive Inflammatory Breast Cancer. He was professional and knows his medicine! Great care, rapid response to all challenges, and the entire team was amazing!
    About Dr. Xinda Wang, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, Chinese
    • 1700855822
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute
    • University of Florida Health Science Center
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xinda Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

