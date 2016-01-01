Dr. Xin Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xin Yu, MD
Dr. Xin Yu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- AARP
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Xin Yu, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Yu accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.