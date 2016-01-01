See All Neurosurgeons in Toledo, OH
Neurosurgery
Dr. Xin Xin, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.

Dr. Xin works at Mercy Health Neuroscience Institute in Toledo, OH with other offices in Oregon, OH and Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurosurgical Network Inc.
    2222 Cherry St Ste M200, Toledo, OH 43608
    Mercy Health Infectious Disease
    3851 Navarre Ave Ste 250, Oregon, OH 43616
    St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center
    2213 Cherry St, Toledo, OH 43608
    12623 Eckel Junction Rd # 2600, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
  Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  Mercy Saint Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Xin Xin, DO

    Neurosurgery
    11 years of experience
    English, Mandarin
    1467748277
    Education & Certifications

    City Of Hope National Medical Center Program
    Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine-Neurosurgical Training
    Riverside County Regional Medical Center
    Western University Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
    Penn State University In State College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xin Xin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Xin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Xin has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, and more.

    Dr. Xin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

