Overview

Dr. Xin Xin, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.



Dr. Xin works at Mercy Health Neuroscience Institute in Toledo, OH with other offices in Oregon, OH and Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.