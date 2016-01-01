Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xin Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Xin Wang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
David D Sohn M.d. A Professional Corp.255 S Hill St Ste 207, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 633-4777
- 2 1108 W Valley Blvd Ste 666, Alhambra, CA 91803 Directions (213) 713-0491
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Xin Wang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1881641868
Education & Certifications
- JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
