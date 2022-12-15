Dr. Xin Liu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xin Liu, DO
Overview
Dr. Xin Liu, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedics Sports Medical7195 Advanced Way # 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (888) 401-4223
-
2
Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Henderson2904 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (888) 401-5023Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Xin Liu, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1831205269
Education & Certifications
- Michigan Knee & Shoulder Institute
- Mount Clemens General Hospital
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods.