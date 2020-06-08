Overview

Dr. Ximena Matamala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Medical Center



Dr. Matamala works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care West Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.